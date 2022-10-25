Suzie Wells calls Sam & Billie Faiers ‘amazing’ as they help with health battle

Suzie Wells, known for appearing on The Only Way is Essex, and mum to the show's former stars Samantha and Billie Faiers, has opened up about her battle with menopause.

Suzie spoke candidly about struggling with ehr menopause symptoms and reveals that her daughters are ‘amazing’ and have been helping her out in any way they can.

When speaking to OK! The 53-year-old said she thought her brain fog caused by the menopause was dementia.

“I thought I was getting early onset dementia. You think, ‘Oh my God, am I going crazy?’ But it’s the brain fog”.

When sharing how supportive her daughters, Billie and Sam, have been she explained, “They’ve been amazing. Samantha is always sending me different lotions and potions, and different things for my diet, and Billie has been coming to appointments with me”.

“I couldn’t wish for two better daughters to help me through it”, she added.

As well as suffering from brain fog, Suzie revealed she has had sleep deprivation, night sweats and has been feeling anxious.

“The hardest part has been not feeling like myself and the anxiety. I used to drive all over the country and around Europe, but now I get in the car and I can’t even go over a bridge”.

“I’ve had panic attacks on the motorway. I’ll be on the road and when there’s a lorry either side of me I feel like I’m not in control and I get that feeling of panic”.

Suzie, who stars in The Family Diaries, has spoken about menopause on the show and wants to stop the stigma around it. “I think it’s so good now that women like Davina talk about it openly. The more women who speak about it, the better”.

“I’ve had such amazing feedback from talking about it on the show. A lot of people feel embarrassed and don’t want to talk about it, but they should feel like that”.

The reality TV star then opened up about the treatment she is receiving to combat the side effects of the menopause. “I should be on top of the world, but you just don’t feel yourself with the menopause. I’ve tried all sorts but I’m currently using HRT, including a transdermal spray, and I am feeling better”

“But the doctor said I need to give it a good six months. I haven’t had that feeling yet where I feel like a different woman, but I’m getting there. Some of my friends said testosterone is amazing”, she added.