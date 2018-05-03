Suzanne Jackson’s tan launches today – here’s when Penneys has it

Suzanne Jackson announced the long-anticipated news that she would in fact be releasing a tan brand last month.

Members of the beauty community, along with Suzanne's hundreds of thousands of followers, have been waiting with baited breath for the reveal.

Dripping Gold Tan went on pre-sale on April 12, and the people who ordered will begin receiving their products this week.

A post shared by Dripping Gold Luxury Tan (@drippinggoldbeauty) on Apr 15, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

'We worked really really hard on it, and personally I think it’s bloody amazing… it’s a tan I would love to buy,' Sue penned to her followers on Instagram.

'I know everyone won’t love it, and that’s ok, but for those if you who will love it as much as we do, we can’t wait to see you pics and hear your thoughts.'

The blogger turned business mogul also revealed when her tan would be available to buy in stores.

A post shared by Dripping Gold Luxury Tan (@drippinggoldbeauty) on Apr 13, 2018 at 1:07am PDT

Landing in both Penneys and pharmacies, Dripping Gold Tan will be available next week if you can't wait to get your hands on it.

'I’m nervous, but also sooooo excited for you all to try our tan,' Sue wrote.

See you all in the queue…