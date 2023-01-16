Surprising pairing announced as this year’s BAFTA hosts

BAFTA have released the names of the two presenters of their ceremony this year – and we didn’t see this duo coming!

Gosford Park actor Richard E. Grant and This Morning presenter Alison Hammond will be in charge of this year’s BAFTA ceremony. The event is due to take place next month, on Sunday, February 19, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Taking to their social media accounts this morning, the organisers of the highly-prestigious film awards shared that Richard will be in charge of the main hosting duties.

Meanwhile, Alison will be running BAFTA Studio, an all-access portion of the ceremony where she will be getting up close and personal with some of film’s biggest stars.

Speaking about their new roles, both presenters could not hide their excitement.

“I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films,” 65-year-old Richard gushed.

“I’m so excited to be hosting at this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E Grant,” Alison exclaimed. “We’re going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world.”

“From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only,” the 47-year-old promised.

The BAFTA team have also confirmed that radio presenter Vick Hope and film buff Ali Plumb will be in charge of all the red carpet action on one of the most special evenings of awards season.

We're also thrilled to announce that @VickNHope and @AliPlumb will be bringing you all the action from our legendary red carpet #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/TG9RbkhgZC — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 16, 2023

In terms of the nominees, the list of lucky film participants will not be announced to the public until this Thursday, January 19.

However, it is expected that already-successful films such as The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once and The Fabelmans will be topping the nomination lists once again.

We can’t wait to see all of the action and glamour next month!