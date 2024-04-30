Supplements Made Simple: vital Omega-3s boost health, focus for exams

Dr. Doireann O’Leary, founder of the evidence-based range Supplements Made Simple, cites Omega-3 Fatty Acids as being one of the most recommended supplements across a wide range of medical disciplines – including cardiology, rheumatology, geriatrics, obstetrics & gynaecology and dermatology.

This is because Omega-3 fatty acids consist of three essential nutrients that contribute to our overall health and well-being. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are commonly found in fish and shellfish, while Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is primarily sourced from plants like flaxseed and walnuts.

These essential fatty acids are involved in key bodily functions, ranging from supporting heart health to brain function. In fact, Dr. Doireann is regularly approached by students and parents at this time of the year, seeking advice on how to optimise study and exam performance. Omega-3s are her steadfast recommendation.

Because our bodies cannot produce these essential fatty acids on their own, we must obtain them through our diets. Unfortunately, many of us simply don’t consume enough of them, often failing to reach the recommended 2-3 servings of omega-3-rich fish per week.

Studies suggest that Omega-3s are linked to a myriad of health benefits. They actively contribute to reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, thus lowering the risk of heart disease. This is particularly significant, given that heart disease is the leading cause of death among both men and women in Ireland.

Omega-3s have also demonstrated positive effects on gut and brain health, as well as supporting the brain development of breastfed infants. Additionally, they play a role in promoting hair vitality, enhancing the skin’s hydration.

Deficiency in these essential fatty acids is usually silent, but people may notice dry and brittle hair and nails, or stiff joints.

"Omega-3s are a non-negotiable in my personal health and wellness routine," says Dr. Doireann O’Leary, renowned for her expertise in women's health, and founder of Supplements Made Simple. "Their diverse benefits make them a versatile addition to any individual's health regimen, providing support for various aspects of physical and mental health and well-being."

The recommended intake is 2-3 capsules per day.

