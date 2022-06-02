Supercharge your natural beauty with the new Antioxidant+ Defence Serum by Trilogy.

This is their most powerful serum yet, supercharged with nature’s richest antioxidants, to repair yesterday’s damage and protect from tomorrow’s. Rosapene™ – a Trilogy trademarked blend of antioxidant rich oils which includes acai berry, cranberry and tomato seed oils with all the skin-renewing benefits of rosehip oil is combined with French Maritime Pine Bark Extract and Hibiscus Extra for the ultimate antioxidant-rich silky serum experience.

A couple of drops morning and night will replenish softness and elasticity while providing daily antioxidant protection to support skin in looking radiant and feel great.

Trilogy Antioxidant+ Defence Serum key ingredients include:

Rosapene™ – a Trilogy trademarked blend of antioxidant rich oils which includes acai berry, cranberry and tomato seed oils with all the skin-renewing benefits of rosehip oil.

French Maritime Pine Bark Extract – an antioxidant rich extra to help reduce the signs of ageing and protect from environmental stressors like pollution and sun damage.

Hibiscus Extract – a skin conditioning extract rich in antioxidants and bioactive polyphenols.

Trilogy AHA Resurfacing Serum and Trilogy Antioxidant+ Defence Serum is suitable for all skin types and is certified natural by world leading natural cosmetic certifier NATRUE.

To use, apply 2-3 drops of the serum to clean face, neck and décolletage. Then layer your regular routine, starting with your oil or booster, then moisturiser as desired. For best results, we recommend using morning and night.

Trilogy Antioxidant+ Defence Serum has an RRP of €36.95 (30ml) and is available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com.