Super fast, easy and tasty fish supper recipe

Often when you get to the weekend, it’s tempting to go the take out route after a long week. But there are some recipes that are easy to make and that taste ridiculously good which you can rustle up in minutes. Here is one we tried and it’s a winner.

Grilled Whiting with Warm Cherry Tomato and Basil Dressing

Ready in just 15 minutes. A great dish for family and friends.

Time: 15 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 x 150g whiting fillets, skin on

20g butter, melted

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Dressing

100g cherry tomatoes, finely diced

A pinch of sugar

Juice of half a lemon

6 tableps. olive oil

1 shallot, finely diced

Handful of basil leaves, roughly torn

To serve: Baby potatoes

Method:

To cook the fish: Heat the grill to high. Line a baking tray and line with lightly-oiled tin foil. Place the fish, skin-side down, on the tray and brush over a little melted butter. Season with salt and black pepper. Place under the grill and cook for 10 minutes.

To make the dressing: Meanwhile place the cherry tomatoes, sugar, lemon juice, olive oil, shallot and salt and black pepper in a small saucepan and heat gently. Just before serving take it off the heat and stir through the basil.

To serve: Divide the fish between four serving plates and spoon over the warm dressing. Serve with steamed or boiled baby potatoes.

