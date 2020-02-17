‘Super exciting’: Ronan and Storm Keating reveal sex of baby #2

Ronan and Storm Keating are gearing up to welcome their second child into the world and it’s safe to say they’re excited. The couple found out the sex of baby number two and decided to share the wonderful news with their fans.

Ronan and Storm confirmed they’re expecting a baby girl!

The parents couldn’t help but gush about their exciting news in an interview with OK! Magazine:

The Life Is a Rollercoaster singer shared: “We’re having a baby girl! It’s super exciting. We are very lucky and I am so happy for Storm.”

Storm gushed: “I’ve always wanted at least one of each sex so I’m feeling very blessed. That’s five kids in total now, so that’s enough, we’re going to have to get Ro to have the snip.”

The soon-to-be mum-of-two admitted she always wanted a girl so was overjoyed when the doctor confirmed the sex.

“I secretly hoped for a girl the first time, but then Cooper turned out to be such a little legend that, going into this one, I was like, “I could easily have another boy.” They’re so easy. We’re a little anxious about having a girl and the different dynamic that might bring,” she shared.

Ronan added, “People say that girls can be trickier. With Cooper being such a dream we’re scared we can’t get that lucky twice.”

The parents even teased the name of their daughter, which they agreed on in the early days of Storm’s pregnancy.

“We’ve had the name since the early days. It’s not a traditional name, it’s a little bit different,” they teased.

Huge congratulations to Ronan and Storm on their growing family.