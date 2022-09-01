Summer proofing your garden: things to consider.

As you’re spending more time on your garden during the warm summer months, there is some essential garden maintenance you can perform to ensure that it’s summer-proof! From simple cleaning tasks to more involved DIY projects such as refreshing your decking, take a closer look at what you should consider when summer-proofing your garden to make sure it looks great all summer long.

The importance of checking & cleaning garden tools

Before you begin your summer proofing properly, it is vital to take the time to inspect your tools. Some garden tools are left outside in all weather, but this is rarely the best idea when it comes to keeping them in great condition. Check them for rust or signs of damage that could make them difficult to use or even dangerous. In many cases, simply cleaning your tools and storing them properly (inside and away from the elements) can extend their lifespan and make your summer proofing easier.

The effect of repainting and repairing old fences

Winter weather can be tough on fencing, so the summer is the perfect time to make sure yours looks as good as possible for a refreshed garden and home interior. Making repairs on any damaged fencing while the issues are still minor can mean you don’t have to replace your entire fence and repainting so that they are protected from the sun will keep them from looking faded. So your garden will look much more pulled together, and you don’t have to worry about security issues caused by unstable fencing.

Get your flower beds tidied up

Flower beds can be a little neglected in colder weather and pulling up any dead plants and turning the soil can make replanting much easier. This will also give you the chance to see if there are any pests in your garden and treat the area accordingly. Use the opportunity to pull up any weeds in your flower beds, borders and lawn so that any freshly planted flowers have a chance to bloom.

Giving your wood decking an update

Wooden decking is a modern and stylish aesthetic choice for your garden, but it does require some maintenance. Decking should be cleaned and treated with the appropriate paint and varnish to keep it from becoming faded over time. If your decking is showing signs of wear and tear from a long winter, then it is possible to update it yourself. Wood cutting bandsaws can be used to cut wood to the appropriate size to replace damaged decking, and replacement bandsaw blades can be acquired easily if you need yours to be sharper and more effective.

Refresh your patio area

Patios look fantastic and can be a wonderful place to enjoy an al fresco meal during the warmer months. However, they are also prone to weeds, paving becoming cracked, and even just a build-up of dirt and debris. Pulling up weeds regularly can prevent paving from becoming damaged and using patio sealant can reduce the risk of weeds springing back up. It isn’t always necessary to break out the power washer when it comes to cleaning your patio, either – warm water or washing up liquid can do the job surprisingly well.

Begin planting flowers and vegetables

There are some plants which are best bedded in during the summer months. If you are considering adding new perennials and shrubs to your garden, if you remember to water them regularly, now is a good time to do it. It is also considered an optimal season for planting certain vegetables with some of the best vegetables to grow in summer being turnips, lettuce, spinach, and herbs like coriander and parsley. This not only gives your summer garden a verdant appearance even in dry and hot weather but keeps it flourishing throughout the year.

Clean and treat any garden furniture

Sitting outside in your garden is the highlight of the summer, so check over your garden furniture for signs of rust or weather damage if it hasn’t been properly covered during wet and cold weather. Garden furniture should be appropriately treated with oil-based solutions for wooden pieces. Again, if your furniture is not damaged and does not require treating, simply washing it down with warm and soapy water can be beneficial.