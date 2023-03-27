Summer must-haves: 10 wardrobe essentials every woman needs

The changing of the clocks over the weekend has brought with it a much needed longer stretch in the evening which means now all we need is a change in the weather with temperatures moving north on the thermometer.

A time like this always leads us to consider our summer style and if you are looking to freshen up your look, Oxendales is bringing its A-game with must-have cargo pants, long summery dresses and even a swimsuit that will magically hold everything in.

Oxendales was one of the first retailers to allow online clothes shopping and was long considered the destination for stylish, affordable and well-fitting products in larger sizes and have made it their mission to inspire women to live life to the full, on their own terms. To do this, they are saying so-long to ill-fitting sizes, limited options and one-shape-fits-all, and hello to stylish, affordable, well-fitting products up to size 32.

You may not be aware but they also stock products from size 8 upwards, which means everyone can enjoy their key basics, beautiful dresses, comfy knits and eye-catching evening wear.

This Spring, the UK arm of the business has partnered with Amanda Holden and Davina McCall to launch a stunning spring collection in partnership with ITV which is also available from the Irish site. From the big wardrobe refresh to those family gatherings at home for Easter, their range will help you make the most of all the special moments in the season ahead.

We have selected our 10 favourite hero products to refresh your summer style but if you are searching for more summer options, download the Oxendales Ireland app or shop online today at www.oxendales.ie.

Floral Print Three Quarter Sleeve Collarless Blouse €33.50

This popular collarless blouse has returned in a fresh print for the season, featuring three quarter sleeves. Complete the look by pairing with casual jeans or trousers, with the option to style tucked in or out. Please note that this blouse is made of a non-stretch fabric and comes in a relaxed fit.

Sand Linen Wide Leg Trousers €35

These linen blend wide legs are a true wardrobe essential. In a huge range of colours, these trousers feature a comfortable pull-on elasticated waistband, a flattering wide leg and side pockets for convenience. Super easy to wear and to pair with any footwear and perfect for your summer holidays.

Cheesecloth Smock Dress €60

This gorgeous smock dress is the perfect addition to your S/S wardrobe and is full of design features. In a sustainably sourced cotton, our cheesecloth smock dress includes a button front bodice, ruffle trim detailing, large ruffles on the shoulders, a classic V-Neckline and crafted in a high-quality cheesecloth fabrication. Dress up or down for any occasion. Available in peppermint green (above) or black.

Pink Stretch Washed Cargo €45

The cargo is one of the biggest trends for the season this year and this cargo trouser is in a super soft stretch fabric to ensure ultimate comfort as well as style. Featuring a fly front with fully functional pockets, this style is a must have for your summer wardrobe. Find in a range of colours throughout the season.

White Broderie Shirt €49.00

This cute broderie shirt is a great day time piece, that can be paired easily with the matching co-ord trousers or worn with casual jeans or shorts. It’s a very comfortable option as the shirt comes in a relaxed fit and is made of a non-stretch fabric.

Nobody's Child Lupin Smock Mini Dress €55

This zingy lime green smock dress is best paired with a glass of something chilled. Easy, breezy and finished with a bow, she's the perfect mini for sun drenched days spent by the pool. The dress has been made responsibly from airy organic cotton that's textured in a dobby check. Please note that in the photo, Davina is wearing this dress reversed as this dress can be worn either way.

White Cotton Lace Trim Short Sleeve Shirt €22.50

We think this jersey t-shirt, which features beautiful lace detail on the sleeves, will create a unique look with the above wide leg trousers or pink cargo pants. In 100% cotton, this top is perfect for a casual or dressed up summer look.

Natural Handmade Crochet Beach Tote Bag €45.00

Say hello to your new spring/ summer best friend – the paper crochet tote! Perfect for those beach days or picnics in the park, the paper tote features an intricate design reminiscent of the season. The perfect bag to fit all the essentials you may need – from towels to suncream. This bag comes in 2 colours, natural and blue.

Crochet Straw Hat €25.00

Complete your summer look with the handiest hat in your wardrobe. The Crochet Straw Hat is perfectly packable for your suitcase, without worrying about losing its shape. This hat comes in 3 styles, natural, stripe and cobalt and can be styled perfectly with the crochet tote above.

Magisculpt Black Shaping Swimsuit €62.50

Finally, if there is only one swimsuit that you buy this year, make it the Magisculpt ‘Lose Up To An Inch’ Swimsuit. Complete with intelligent Firm Control technology and fully lined powermesh, this fabulous swimsuit smooths over any problem areas, giving you a nip and tuck here and there to reveal an enviably curvy, hourglass silhouette. The fixed foam cups provide optimum bust support, meanwhile the medium leg allows you to show off a little extra skin.

Download the Oxendales Ireland app or shop online today at www.oxendales.ie.