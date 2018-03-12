Summer is coming, and we need this GIANT unicorn floatie right now

Listen, in some parts of the country, there's still snow on the ground, we know.

However, we're seriously dreaming of warmer climates, beach holidays and the possibility of maybe even getting a tan.

Anyway, if you have already started planning your summer of fun – you may want to make an investment.

That awkward moment when your boyfriend won’t let you replace all of your furniture with an inflatable 6 person pool float pic.twitter.com/dlZfghLeCQ — Morgan Kernosky (@morgankernosky) March 11, 2018

Honestly, no gal's trip will be complete without this GIANT inflatable unicorn.

Imagine the scenes: you and your best friends are all perched in your giant inflatable unicorn, with the sun beating down?

Honestly, nothing sounds better in my opinion.

Anyway, these glorious inflatable delights are available online, thanks to Sam's Club.

Also, if unicorns aren't your thing (weird, but okay) then fear not – as you also have the option of a flamingo or a peacock.

These inventions are basically like a boat, equipped with cup holders and all!

Need one immediately!