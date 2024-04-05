Suki Waterhouse confirms birth of first child with adorable snap

Suki Waterhouse has confirmed the birth of her first child!

After days of speculation, the Daisy Jones & The Six star has revealed the arrival of her first child with her partner, Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

The name and gender of the couple’s new arrival has not yet been revealed.

Suki took to social media earlier today to officially announce her little one’s birth.

On her Instagram account, the 32-year-old unveiled a beautiful Polaroid image of herself cradling her firstborn. While Suki keeps her baby’s face away from the camera, her new addition is seen wrapped up in a blanket covered in love hearts.

“welcome to the world angel,” Suki penned lovingly in her caption.

Following her wonderful news, many of Suki’s 4.1M followers have since been congratulating her on becoming a mum for the first time.

“We’re so happy for you Suki! Congratulations,” one fan replied.

“Beautiful mama beautiful baby,” another commented.

“Welcome to the world sweet petal!!!” a third follower added.

Although it has never been clarified when the couple first began their relationship, it is believed that Suki and Robert have been dating on and off since 2018.

Suki initially announced her pregnancy in November of last year, when she was performing at a festival in Mexico.

“I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she teased to the crowd at the time.

After the festival, the singer took to social media to reveal the first snap with her baby bump on display.

On March 26, photos obtained by MailOnline appeared to showcase the couple out for a walk in Los Angeles, with new dad Robert pushing a pram.