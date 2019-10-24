Sugar Culture launches two new stylish salons in Dublin

The Sugar Culture team is delighted to welcome two new salon experiences to the top-class Sugar Culture hair and beauty group. Sugar Daddy Barbers and Sugar Coated nail and beauty bar have opened their doors in the Frascati Centre in Blackrock, Co. Dublin. The new barbers and beauty salon come under the Sugar Culture umbrella along with Brown Sugar and Sugar Cubed, all created by Sugar Culture founder Mark O’Keeffe the brains behind these highly successful Dublin salons. While Sugar Coated is the first of its name, Sugar Daddy Barbers opens as the Barbers second location after the success of Sugar Daddy on Exchequer Street.

Sugar Daddy Barbers first Blackrock store boasts a large communal cutting area, that pays homage to the style moderne movement with art deco design features throughout. The Shop hosts eight cutting stations, all lined with vintage 16th-century style barber chairs that give the state-of-the-art shop a classical and premium feel. To the back of the shop are floor to ceiling windows that overlook Dublin bay providing you with stunning views while you wait. The front of the shop is a homely coffee-cum-whiskey bar, stocked with ‘Prizefight Whiskey’, the main ingredient of Sugar Daddy’s signature Old Fashioned cocktail, as well as Five Lamps Lager, both complimentary with every service.

Sugar Daddy barbering respects and upholds the heritage of classic barbering but brings a modern twist to the new generation of males taking pride in their appearance, and this new location offers a wide range of treatments to those who pass through its doors.

Sugar Coated is the newest sister salon of the successful salons Brown Sugar, Sugar Cubed and male emporium Sugar Daddy. This autumn Sugar Coated brings a new luxury nail and beauty ritual experience to the beautifully revamped, Frascati Centre, Blackrock. Sugar Coated customers can expect expert hand therapies combined with high quality manicures using premium lacquers and signature massage techniques, providing a sumptuous beauty and relaxation experience, paired with high-brow lash sculpting and bronzing for all occasions.

Customers at Sugar Coated will be able to sit back, relax and be pampered all while enjoying a refreshing gunpowder gin and tonic. The new salon aims to cover all beauty needs under one stylish roof.

Mark O’Keeffe, Sugar Culture founder said, “I am very proud to open two more locations in the Blackrock Frascati Centre this month. Sugar Coated and Sugar Daddy will provide a relaxing atmosphere in a beautiful new location for all their clients and we look forward to seeing what the future holds”.

