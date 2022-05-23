Suffering from hay-fever? This calming facial is just what you need

Now that we’re coming into the summer months and as we prepare to spend a lot more time outside in the fresh air, enjoying the fleeting sunshine, it’s the perfect time to give your skin some much-needed TLC.

The weather lately has been all over the place — one minute it’s gloriously sunny and the next we’re grabbing the brollies as we’re caught in a rainstorm. As a hay-fever sufferer, all of these changes in the weather can take a serious toll on your sinuses and general well-being.

Waking up each morning with inflamed, puffy skin is not a good look, which is why I was only too delighted to pop into the Dublin-based beauty salon, Cosmetic Fairies, for a soothing, calming facial.

Each facial is tailored to each individual, based on their own personal skin needs and desires. Through my brief consultation with my lovely beauty therapist, we decided that freshness, rejuvenation and an overall calm appearance would be the goal.

The treatment started out with a relaxing lymphatic drainage massage, which would decrease the puffiness around my cheeks and jaw-line. This was followed by an enzyme peel mask, which would work to eliminate all the dead skin cells lying on the surface of my skin.

To help cool down my inflamed, red face, cold ice globes were massaged over my cheekbones, around my temples and down my neck. This was possibly my favourite part of the facial, as it was gloriously soothing.

A vitamin C mask was applied next, followed by a hyaluronic mist and LED light therapy treatment to help rejuvenate the skin.

After this relaxing, calming experience my redness and puffiness had disappeared, my skin was glowing and I looked like I had just woken up from the best nap of my life.

While there’s no doubt that I would absolutely return back to Cosmetic Fairies for another calming facial the next time I’m having a hay-fever flare up, there’s also quite a selection of other unique treatments to try out.

These include: a luxurious Bee Venom Facial, otherwise known as nature’s botox, using 24 carat gold products and ethically sourced bee venom serum to give you the needle free results you’ve always wished for; a BB Glow Facial, which is a combination of microneedling and a skin tint facial to give you a semi-permanent glow to your skin and the Hydro Facial, which is a multi-step intensive facial to leave you with clear and glowing skin.

Cosmetic Fairies also offer a range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments which will give you beautiful results, without having to go under the knife. For instance, their non-surgical face-lift treatment uses RF skin tightening to help stimulate the muscle under the skin and ‘train’ the muscle into a new position. With a course of treatments, your face will be tighter, firmer, more lifted and defined.

Covering everything from beauty to wellness and aesthetic treatments, from hair removal to teeth whitening and skin concerns, Cosmetic Fairies does it all! For more information about treatments and pricing go to cosmeticfairies.com.