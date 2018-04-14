Such knowledge! Turns out Barbie has a last name we never knew of

Barbie's the kind of doll that doesn't need a last name.

We've been so familiar with the iconic toy that we always assumed she just didn't have a surname because, well, she's famous enough to get by with just the first name.

Like Britney and Madonna, she can go by the one moniker.

Well, apparently she isn't just 'Barbie' – people were surprised to find out on National Siblings Day that the beloved toy's last name is…

Barbie's full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, after creator Ruth Handler's daughter Barbara.

Barbie was first introduced in 1959, with the Ken doll joining her in 1961.

Ken, named after Ruth's son Kenneth, actually has a surname as well: Kenneth Carson.

Twitter users were shocked by the fact that their favourite childhood doll actually had a surname.

hol up. barbie has a LAST NAME? pic.twitter.com/sepOxNw6fm — jackie summers (@jackiesummers34) 11 April 2018

BARBIE'S LAST NAME IS ROBERTS AND YALL DECIDED TO JUST TELL US THIS NOW???????? https://t.co/rUK0RGZf5d — daisy johnson stan (@daisynicos) 14 April 2018

Me when y'all say Barbie got a last name because I KNOW I didn't see that correctly pic.twitter.com/Q7HkylIy6Y — Eʙoɴʏ (@VlXlMMll) 14 April 2018

Barbie, you got a last name? pic.twitter.com/wGRyKFYuLd — Dora Milaje (@BreLaRose) 11 April 2018

Yep, we are still trying to cope with this earth-shattering revelation, too.

Also, this is the perfect type of pub quiz type of fact for us to keep in our back pockets.

Did you know Barbie had a last name?