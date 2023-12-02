Subway footlong fans could win hundreds of prizes this festive season

Subway is gifting fans the chance to win big this festive season – with hundreds of instant win rewards up for grabs.

For the chance to win all you need to do is download the Subway App, register for the Festive Footlongs promo, and scan your Rewards QR code found in your App when purchasing a Footlong Sub either in-store or online.

Subway’s ‘Festive Footlongs’ promotion will run exclusively with the Subway App from 1st December 2023 until 2nd January 2024** – with 400 instant win prizes up for grabs including Subway merch, free cookies and drinks, shopping vouchers, and more.

Full list of ‘Festive Footlongs’ instant win prizes:

€50 cash prizes

Wireless headphones

Amazon vouchers

Free cookie

Free drink

Wooden flask

Lunchbox

Pop sockets

Socks

Cookie compact mirror

Subway also unveiled its festive menu earlier this month, featuring the beloved V.I.Brie SubMelt and the return of the limited-edition Sticky Toffee Pudding Cookie. Available for delivery and in-store from 15th November until 2nd January 2024 or while stocks last.

**Festive Footlongs: T&Cs

Between 1st December 2023 and 2nd January 2024, ROI residents 18+ who are registered and activated Subway Rewards® App members can enter for a chance to win from 400 Instant Win prizes when they purchase a Footlong Sub, instore with a scan of their QR code or when ordering ahead via the Subway® App, or by redeeming 1,000 Subway Rewards® points for a Footlong Sub. Registration for the promotion via the Subway® App, Footlong Sub purchase and T&Cs acceptance required. See subwayrewards.ie T&Cs & prize details. Promoter: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust B.V. Prize images are for representation only.

