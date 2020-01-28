Duchess Kate steps out in beautiful tweed Dolce & Gabbana two-piece

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in the sweetest tweed suit by Dolce & Gabbana this morning. Kate was attending a creative workshop by the National Portrait Gallery London’s Hospital Programme at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

The Duchess has been patron of the Evelina London hospital since 2018. Kate was there to see how the creative arts can support children’s health, wellbeing and happiness.

The mum-of-three looked as beautiful as ever in the classy two piece suit. Kate topped off her look with black suede pumps by Stuard Weitzman, a necklace and earrings by Mappin and Webb.

She styled her hair in loose waves and wore her signature black eyeliner and pink lipstick.

During her visit, the Duchess went on a walkabout and greeted the staff, patients and their families.

She also joined a group of children who had the opportunity to showcase their artistic skills. They created paper characters for a mini theatre with the help of Kate.

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the launch of one of her biggest projects to date earlier this month. She launched the 5 Big Questions survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation.

5 Big Questions on the Under 5s aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.

Speaking about the project, Kate shared: “As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most.”