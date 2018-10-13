Stunning: These guests slayed with style at the royal wedding

We love these quirky and stylish outfits from the royal wedding

Guests from all over the world turned up to show their support for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding.

Alongside the royal family came Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Pippa Middleton, Robbie Williams, Stephen Fry, and so many more.

Most of the people in attendance adhered to the royals’ dress code – day dresses and tailcoats.

However, there were a few fashion favourites that broke the rules, choosing a more quirky style that we absolutely adored,

Here are our top picks that made the boldest statements:

1. Cara Delevingne

Cara has been the talk of the royal wedding. She looked captivating in her sleek suit and top hat. Her skinny tie and fitted look was a chic choice, and paired with black heels, her look broke the rules in the best way.

2. Lady Melissa Percy

Shown on the right, the youngest daughter of the Duke of Northumberland had no problem making a statement of the fashion variety. Her powdered blue jumpsuit strikingly stood out from the sea of autumn coloured dresses around her.

3. Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding wore a silver, Kimono-styled dress with a vintage ruffle along the bottom. Its stiff collar and flared sleeves, along with the sparkling, Christmas colour, set apart her dress from the rest of the guests.

4. Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York found the perfect accessory to match her fun and dynamic personality for her daughter’s wedding. Her matching emerald hat had gorgeous gold detail that stiffly stuck out from both sides.

5. Cressida Bonas

Let's hope for no awkward run ins… Prince Harry's ex #CressidaBonas (who is good friends with Princess Eugenie) arrives at the #RoyalWedding. pic.twitter.com/ne8u7q207x — InStyle (@InStyle) October 12, 2018

Prince Harry’s ex still remains close to the family and looked beautiful in her royal blue ensemble.The velour piece featured navy vine designs across it and was paired with an adorable matching headband.

All of the women wore their quirky fashion pieces with confidence and looked stunning in their trendy debuts.