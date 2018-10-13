Stunning: These guests slayed with style at the royal wedding
We love these quirky and stylish outfits from the royal wedding
Guests from all over the world turned up to show their support for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding.
Alongside the royal family came Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Pippa Middleton, Robbie Williams, Stephen Fry, and so many more.
1 fitted #veil, 2 fitted veils, 3 fitted veils…..more #katemoss #aydafieldwilliams #demimoore fave out of the 3 for me is @aydafieldwilliams #royalwedding2018 #royalwedding #PrincessEugenie #eugenieandjack #millinery pic.twitter.com/pAU0SkvT1q
— SGallenMillinery (@sgmillinery) October 12, 2018
Most of the people in attendance adhered to the royals’ dress code – day dresses and tailcoats.
However, there were a few fashion favourites that broke the rules, choosing a more quirky style that we absolutely adored,
Here are our top picks that made the boldest statements:
1. Cara Delevingne
Cara has been the talk of the royal wedding. She looked captivating in her sleek suit and top hat. Her skinny tie and fitted look was a chic choice, and paired with black heels, her look broke the rules in the best way.
2. Lady Melissa Percy
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend #ChelsyDavy has arrived in Windsor ahead of the #royalwedding https://t.co/eoi3Cq4HA6 pic.twitter.com/ccq9ph22OI
— Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) October 12, 2018
Shown on the right, the youngest daughter of the Duke of Northumberland had no problem making a statement of the fashion variety. Her powdered blue jumpsuit strikingly stood out from the sea of autumn coloured dresses around her.
3. Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding looking stunning as she arrives ahead of The Royal Wedding
@GarethJFuller – see more at https://t.co/4OejjSjF0M#elliegoulding #RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/uDoSqIl8mn
— PA Images (@PAImages) October 12, 2018
Singer Ellie Goulding wore a silver, Kimono-styled dress with a vintage ruffle along the bottom. Its stiff collar and flared sleeves, along with the sparkling, Christmas colour, set apart her dress from the rest of the guests.
4. Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson is all of us at a Royal wedding #RoyalWedding #Royals #EugenieandJack #SarahFerguson pic.twitter.com/OOSbbicYo9
— Lucia Kmaid (@lulikm1) October 12, 2018
The Duchess of York found the perfect accessory to match her fun and dynamic personality for her daughter’s wedding. Her matching emerald hat had gorgeous gold detail that stiffly stuck out from both sides.
5. Cressida Bonas
Let's hope for no awkward run ins… Prince Harry's ex #CressidaBonas (who is good friends with Princess Eugenie) arrives at the #RoyalWedding. pic.twitter.com/ne8u7q207x
— InStyle (@InStyle) October 12, 2018
Prince Harry’s ex still remains close to the family and looked beautiful in her royal blue ensemble.The velour piece featured navy vine designs across it and was paired with an adorable matching headband.
All of the women wore their quirky fashion pieces with confidence and looked stunning in their trendy debuts.