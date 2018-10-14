Princess Eugenie’s official royal wedding snaps are STUNNING

Just a day after our heart's MELTED as Princess Eugenie married her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel in Windsor, the beaming couple have already released four official royal wedding photos.

Princess Eugenie wore an incredible a Peter Pilotto wedding gown (designed by Pilotto and Christopher de Vos) for the ceremony – which incorporated a number of meaningful, personal symbols to the princess, such as a shamrock as a nod to her Irish heritage – and contrary to reports, did change into a formal evening dress for her evening reception at her family home in Windsor Lodge – a beautiful silk Zac Posen creation. The American designer, according to Buckingham Palace, was inspired by Windsor and the surrounding countryside and "the blush of an English rose," when designing the dress.

In the other three photos released, the bridal party was captured in the White Drawing Room in Windsor, including a beaming Prince George next to his sister Princess Charlotte with Jack alongside Theodora, the daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, and the rest of the page boys and flower girls.

A separate shot was also taken with the immediate members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip and her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Her now-husband's parents were also in the photograph.

Finally, a beautiful black and white portrait of the happy couple sharing a kiss during the carriage procession was released. The couple said they were "delighted" to share the pictures with the public.

The photos were taken by British fashion photographer Alex Bramall, who said it was "an honour and a privilege" to be invited to photograph the couple. He previously shot the Princess for a profile in Harper's Bazaar.

Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows in front of their nearest and dearest friends, members of the royal family and 850 guests who were invited to join them on the special day, including celebrity friends such as Liv Tyler, Demi Moore and Cara Delevingne.

They looked genuinely in love and thrilled to be tying the knot, as we all say from the ITV broadcast which attracted over 3 million viewers – the highest view count for the channel since Will and Kate's marriage in 2011.

Congratulations to the gorgeous couple!