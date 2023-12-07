Study finds how many people accept unplanned guests on Christmas Day

The leading gift card provider in Ireland, One4all, has launched its Christmas Campaign ‘One Roof, One Christmas’, which focuses on celebrating the evolving traditions and celebrations of the holiday season in Ireland.

One4all has carried out research about these transforming dynamics of Irish Christmas festivities and found remarkable insights about the nation.

Including extended and blended families, as well as multicultural neighbourhoods, the campaign captures the essence of the festive season by highlighting the importance of togetherness and adapting to new traditions, while holding onto cherished customs.

During the research, it was discovered that 75% of respondents have welcomed unexpected guests into their home on Christmas Day. Some of these surprise guests include colleagues, long lost friends, lonely elderly neighbours, clients and even ex-partners!

While the nature of Christmas gatherings have changed over the years, it was found that one of the most important traditions during Christmas is spending quality time together, according to 48% of people.

While many of us celebrate traditions with loved ones time and time again, 78% of respondents revealed they are open to embracing new traditions during the festive season, including pie eating contests, Christmas day marathons and having French toast for breakfast.

From those surveyed, more than 85% of people are eager to spend time with individuals that aren't part of their immediate families during the holiday season. This includes friends (42%) neighbours (28%) and roommates (16%).

The survey also found that 63% of respondents have had to adjust their Christmas plans to accommodate the requests of guests in their home. Some of these requests have ranged from watching a horror movie on Christmas day, making a vegetarian dish last minute, and ordering Pizza for Christmas dinner.

As part of ‘One Roof, One Christmas’ One4all Gift Cards has partnered with former The Only Way is Essex star and presenter Ferne McCann. Ferne is preparing for her first Christmas with her fiancé, Lorri Haines, their daughter, Finty and her eldest daughter Sunday, whom she had during a previous relationship.

Ferne discussed how she plans to spend the festive season with her blended family by saying, “This Christmas is a particularly special one for me and my partner as it will be our first with our newborn Finty. It’s such a special time of year, bringing together our children, friends and family under one roof to celebrate”.

“Every year our Christmas morning begins with a tradition that we’ve always stuck to – the whole family has to wait until after breakfast before we can open presents!”.

“Food is an important part of our celebrations too, growing up I was always on stuffing ball duty on the big day. I’ll be passing this tradition down to Sunday this year so she can get involved in preparing the Christmas dinner and she loves helping my Mum make her famous homemade sausage rolls and mince pies too”.

Ferne went on to explain, “As it’s Finty’s first Christmas, we’ll be introducing a new tradition to our festivities. I love the old-fashioned traditions and making Christmas about the people who are in your life all year round. So, I’ll be hosting a little Christmas carol get together in my home on Christmas morning, with family, friends and neighbours. It’s a lovely way to bring everyone together on this special day.”

