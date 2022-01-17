Stuck in isolation? Here’s 14 things you can do to pass the time!

First off, let me start this by saying the only thing you should be concentrating on when you’re sick is getting better. You need to take the time to recover and rest and allow yourself to sleep and relax.

Covid-19 is a particularly awful dose to get as when we’re sick all we want is to be looked after, and yet with this virus, we need to stay away from everyone. You get the double whammy of feeling awful and getting totally bored, lonely and stuck.

So if you’re isolating and going out of your mind with boredom, we’ve come up with a handy list of things you can do to pass the time. Some of you may be stuck in a room and not have access to the whole house so they may not all be an option for your situation, but there’ll be something here that everyone can do to get through the time alone. Remember to take your time, allow your body to heal and that you’ll get through it.

Catch up on your reading list

We always say we’re going to make a dent in the mountain of books that we’ve been meaning to get through, but how often do you actually have the opportunity to really sit down and focus on them? If you have the concentration for it (which many of you may not have when you’re sick and that’s okay) this could be a great chance to read that book everyone’s been talking about for months that you couldn’t seem to get around to!

Clear out your closet

If you’re sick of lying in bed and want to get up and move a little, clearing out your clothes and clutter can be a great way to get your body moving again! The rule of thumb for keeping or getting rid of clothes is if you haven’t worn it in a year, it’s time to consider whether it has a place in your wardrobe. However, due to the pandemic, we haven’t had as much opportunity to try out all the clothes we want to, so maybe try the Marie Kondo approach – does this spark joy?

Update your CV

You always say you’ll do it, but it’s one of those things that just falls by the wayside. Even if you’re not planning on moving jobs any time soon, it’s good to cast an eye over it again just to make sure you’re highlighting all your best achievements and add in any new responsibilities or skills that have come up in the last while. You’ll thank yourself later.

Brush up on your cooking

If you have access to a kitchen and someone who an bring you ingredients, that’s great! This is a great time to try out some new recipes an get adventurous! You can really enjoy the food you’re cooking and upskill a little to impress at your next dinner party!

Pick up a new skill

Wish you had a little more know-how on SEO? Or maybe you just want to try learning a new language or brushing up on an old one – there’s so many free courses and resources online to help you do this and this free chunk of time when you can’t do anything but stare at four walls is the perfect time to put yourself out there and add something new to your skill set.

Do some skincare and selfcare

For those who can’t just relax but need to relax ‘productively’, some skincare and selfcare could be the ideal way for you to unwind and feel better. Treat yourself to a mani-pedi or open that gorgeous bodycream you got for Christmas or finally sit down and shape your eyebrows. Take some time out, light a scented candle and let yourself chill with a glam, hydrating facemask.

Call friends and family

Isolation is super lonely and while for some people a little me-time is necessary, it can get a bit much by day four of five of quarantine. Take this time to call up your favourite cousin or catch up with that friend that moved abroad or just keep it to your close circle. Throw it back to 2020 and organise a Zoom quiz or Zoom drinks with the girls to feel a little more sociable and in the loop – trust us, it’ll make you feel better than you think.

Do some gentle yoga

The key word here is gentle. Your body needs a little movement, absolutely, but you need to listen to it too. If your breathing is getting too heavy or you feel weak, you should slow it down or stop all together. Put on something calm, maybe a yoga video that’s designed as a wind down before bed to get your body moving but still keeps the movement manageable.

Put together some outfits

You own hundreds of items of clothing, but can never seem to try any new outfits, or create the look you want – we’ve all been there. Try pulling out a few pieces or getting inspired by Pinterest to put together pieces you thought would never work and take some photos to keep in your gallery. That way, when you’re free, you’ll have a whole catwalk of outfits ready for you to strut your stuff and get back out there looking your best!

Make your way through your to-watch list

We all enjoy a good binge-watch – but we can all get stuck in a TV rut. If you’ve been watching Friend son repeat for the last while, quarantine might be the perfect time to switch things up. Try out that series that everyone’s been raving about or that’s been on your list for ages but you haven’t committed to. Or else get your movie night on and make your way through an actor, actress or director’s entire repertoire – get popcorn and make a whole event of it! It’s the little things when you’re quarantining.

Print out pictures and organise your albums

Another task that we always put on the long finger, it’s well worthwhile doing, You never know when your phone could crash or your backup files get lost. Plus having the physical photos is always nice anyway, rather than having them just sit on your phone and never looking at them.

Journal

Now could be the perfect time to do a little work on you! Plus day four or five can have you feeling a little down and emotional – being alone for seven days or more and dealing with a scary virus can have you all in your feels. Sitting down and getting all your thoughts and feelings out onto the page can help you feel a little less overwhelmed.

Try a little retail therapy

When in doubt, shop! A little online scrolling can pass the time, even if you’re not looking for anything in particular – you never know what gems you might find and how they might make you feel a little better!

Do something creative

Try out a little crocheting, drawing, writing – whatever takes your fancy! It’s not about it being an amazing piece of art, it’s getting your emotions out through a creative outlet and having fun with it. Try out something new with YouTube tutorials or pick up an old hobby again to work with your hands and get out of your head. You’ll feel better for it, we promise!