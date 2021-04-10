Struggling with your SPF? Eminence’s new moisturiser is our go-to

If you haven’t heard me harping on about wearing SPF yet, you’ve had a lucky escape so far.

Ever since my trip to the dermatologists a few years ago, I’ve been a firm believer that we should all be learning how to incorporate a little suncream into our daily skincare routines, whether or not we venture outside or the sun has deigned to make an appearance.

I was shown a UV filter that showed the sun damage that you couldn’t see on the surface of my skin and how it would affect my skin’s elasticity, pigmentation and health in the years to come. Safe to say, the experience scared me straight. I am super pale, so SPF has always been a must for me anyway, but I had never used it daily until that appointment. What just seems like cute freckles now will be irreversible pigmentation and dark spots in years to come, so SPF is now the most important part of my skincare routine.

I know what you’re thinking – but it’s so oily! It’ll clog my pores! It’ll make me shiny!

I’ve been there. I have oily skin so it doubled my concerns about shine and make up sliding off my face. However, because research is increasingly showing how important it is to wear SPF, brands are finding new and innovative ways to make SPF that much easier to incorporate into our skincare.

One of my favourites is Eminence’s Mineral SPF Moisturisers range – mostly because of the diversity of these products. Not only do they have your daily SPF requirements covered, but they actually have four different versions of the moisturiser, each with targeted skin benefits. Their active ingredients are brimming with natural, organic botanicals and focus on mattifying, brightening, revitalising or preventing blue light damage, so there’s a product for every skin type and everyone’s needs.

SPF doesn’t have to be greasy and inconvenient. Eminence’s All Mineral SPF Moisturiser Collection will treat the skin while it protects it from all SPF light ranges, taking that extra step out of your daily routine. This range of four unique all mineral SPF moisturisers are formulated specially for the face and neck.

Tropical Vanilla Day Cream

A tropical day cream formulated with vanilla, shea butter and SPF 40 all mineral protection, helps to revitalise skin and help prevent sunburn. Suitable for all skin types.

Red Currant Protective

A mattifying daily moisturiser complete with Youth Shield Antioxidant Complex and SPF 40 all mineral protection to balance the skin, protect against the signs of ageing and help prevent sunburn. For normal to combination skin type.

Bright Skin Moisturiser SPF 30

A brightening daily moisturiser complete with Natural Hydroquinone Alternative and SPF 30 all mineral protection to target the appearance of hyperpigmentation and help prevent sunburn. For normal to combination skin types.

Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturiser SPF 40

An all-in-one lightweight daily moisturiser formulated with cocoa seed extract, satsuma mandarin peel and SPF 40 all mineral protection to improve the appearance of skin exposed to blue light stress and pollution. Suitable for all skin types.

And not only does this range target your individual skincare needs, it’s also silicone-free, vegetable-based and uses wind and solar energy to produce their products! Eminence plants a tree for every product sold in a developing community which needs more trees to prevent erosion, so while you’re pampering, you’re also doing right by the planet!

Check out Eminence's site to see this stunning new range!