‘Strong & gusty winds’ developing as Storm Jocelyn hits Ireland

Met Éireann has issued new weather warnings as Storm Jocelyn reaches Ireland so soon after Storm Isha hit the country.

‘Very strong and gusty winds’ are expected to occur as the new storm makes its way across the country.

There is a status yellow wind warning nationwide which will start from 2pm today in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Roscommon until 2am Wednesday morning.

Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo’s yellow wind warning came into effect from 10am this morning and will continue until 2am Wednesday morning.

Today will be wet & windy as #StormJocelyn tracks to the NW of Ireland Very strong & gusty southwesterly winds will develop through the day, with the strongest winds in the west & northwest & gales on coast There will be widespread rain during the morning & afternoonpic.twitter.com/sXQVkZBTVn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 23, 2024

Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo have a yellow wind warning from 12pm today until 5am tomorrow morning.

An orange wind warning is in Galway and Mayo from 5pm this evening due to ‘very strong southwest to west winds with severe and damaging gusts’.

Donegal has a separate orange wind warning also with ‘severe and damaging gusts’ after 6pm tonight.

Met Éireann has revealed that as Storm Jocelyn tracks to the northwest of Ireland, it will be wet and windy with ‘very strong and gusty southwesterly winds’ that will develop throughout the day.

Credit: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter

The strongest winds will be in the west and northwest of the country with gales on coasts.

There will also be widespread outbreaks of rain with some heavy falls across the country, which will eventually develop into scattered showers by this evening.

The forecaster has warned of potential large coastal waves, difficult travelling conditions and debris on roads around Ireland, as well as damage to power lines in counties with orange wind warnings.

As of 8.45pm on Monday night, ESB Networks revealed that while 167,000 customers had their power restored following the aftermath of Storm Isha, 68,000 are still without power.