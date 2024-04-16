Strictly’s Zara McDermott opens up about cat’s emergency treatment

Zara McDermott has revealed that her cat is receiving emergency medical treatment.

The Strictly Come Dancing star owns two cats – Albus and Cedric – with her boyfriend, I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson.

Sadly, Zara has now informed her fanbase that Cedric has become very unwell and is currently undergoing treatment.

Posting a snap of him on Instagram, the 27-year-old penned: “Get well soon my baby.”

Zara, who adopted siblings Albus and Cedric in 2021, went on to detail Cedric’s symptoms.

“My heart is breaking into a million pieces at the moment. Just before the weekend while I was away working, Sam woke up our little man unresponsive and super hot. So he was rushed to the vets and then he was rushed to an emergency animal hospital,” she explained.

“We hoped it was just a stomach infection and it was getting better, as they found his white blood cells were very low & he had inflamed stomach / intestines / lymph nodes when scanned but after three days just as we hoped he'd turned a corner, he's turned very anaemic & jaundice with a heart murmur,” the former Love Island bombshell penned.

“So last night he was emergency transferred to another animal hospital in Hertfordshire. I am really hoping he is going to be ok but please say a little prayer for him. Bless Sam as well, he rushed straight from performing in Birmingham, went straight to the animal hospital and then straight to the palladium to do his show last night,” she continued.

Noting that Cedric has “the best care now”, Zara confessed: “I was trying so hard not to emotionally spiral yesterday at work but I'm so worried about him and it feels like no one can tell us fully what's going on with him.”

In an additional post, the reality star wrote: “My heart is breaking at the thought of him being on his own in a little cage not understanding what's going on and why we've left him. I know people may think I’m being dramatic and think ‘he’s only a cat’, but honestly I love them so much.”