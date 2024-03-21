Strictly’s Saffron Barker confirms split from rugby star boyfriend

Saffron Barker has confirmed that she has split from her boyfriend Louis Rees-Zammit.

Saffron, who is known for appearing in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, has released a statement to announce the break-up from her rugby star partner.

Admitting that she ‘won’t be going into detail’ about the split, Saffron has thanked her fans for their supportive messages amid the unfortunate news.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share the news of her and Louis going their separate ways to her 1.8M followers.

Saffron wrote, “Hi everyone. I have so much exciting news to update you on, and I promise to keep you all posted on that”.

“For now though I wanted to address some of the questions re my relationship. Whilst I won't be going into any detail, I am no longer in a relationship”.

The YouTuber went on to add, “I am fully focussed on my well-being, wonderful family & career. I want to thank all of the incredible people who have sent me messages of love & strength over the past few weeks. I have read every single one & can't tell you how much it has meant to me”.

“The community I’ve built on here for nearly 10 years (how amazing!) are always there for me. It feels so special to have your support & strength – so thank you so much from the bottom of my heart”.

Barker closed off by saying, “I know good things come to good people so I hold onto the hope that 2024 is going to be a positive year for me. Lots of love, Saffron x”.

Credit: Saffron Barker Instagram

Saffron and Louis first made their red carpet debut as a couple in November of last year when they attended the premier of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes together.

The news of their break-up comes a few short months after Louis announced that he would be making a ‘significant career decision’.

In January, the Welsh rugby star revealed he would be moving to America as he prepares to take part in the NFL International Player Pathway program for 2024.

Rees-Zammit is yet to comment on his split from Saffron.