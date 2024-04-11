Strictly’s Oti Mabuse ‘so nervous’ amid first flight with daughter

Oti Mabuse has been sharing an insight into her first flight with her daughter.

On Christmas Day of 2023, the former Strictly Come Dancing star announced that she had welcomed her first child, a baby girl, into the world with her husband Marius Iepure.

After confirming her daughter’s arrival, Oti revealed that her little one was born prematurely and had to stay in hospital for the first six weeks of her life.

Now, Oti and Marius have decided to take their first flight together with their bundle of joy and the new mum has been opening up about the experience.

Admitting that she was ‘so nervous’ about travelling abroad with her tot and had to 'hold back tears', the 33-year-old revealed how the day went and shared tips for other parents.

While sharing pictures from the airport on her Instagram Stories, the Dancing on Ice judge explained, “Our first flight. Man this parenting business is a trip. I’ve never held back tears so long in my life – everything is a first and I want her to feel calm and comfortable. I was so nervous she would be crying but she’s laughing, interested and most importantly not scared at all. We are such lucky as parents. Now FOR THE ACTUAL FLIGHT. Wish us luck”.

Posting more pictures of herself, Marius and their daughter on the plane, Oti confessed, “Wow! So many asking for tips I didn’t do a lot. I booked the flights around her sleeping schedule. She wakes up usually at 5am for a feed, so I fed her and in her wake period changed and dressed her and got in car”.

“She slept until luggage checks because we had to move her but went straight back to sleep. She eventually woke up for a feed during flight (we were nervous about take off and landing so we bought her ear phones) which she didn’t need”.

“I bought this breastfeeding shirt from Amazon which is dark so she can feel like it’s night and let her sleep on my skin for comfort”.

Credit: Oti Mabuse Instagram

“Daddy was a rockstar too! Only difficulty we had was deciding who does what. We realised we can’t both do everything so one of us has the baby the other does the luggage. Much easier to tag team for her to remain calm and us to be on the same page”.

Alongside another airport snap of the family-of-three, Mabuse added, “All in all!!!! Great first experience. Going back home tomorrow solo let’s see how that goes”.