Strictly’s Neil Jones opens up for the first time about fatherhood

Neil Jones has opened up for the first time since becoming a dad!

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer announced yesterday (October 4) that he has welcomed his first child with his fiancée, former Love Island bombshell Chyna Mills.

Now, Neil has chosen to share his first thoughts on fatherhood in an interview with OK!.

When asked about his little one’s arrival, Neil couldn’t help but gush over his first few days as a dad.

"I love kids and always have. I’ve got loads of nieces and nephews, but being a dad myself is a whole new level,” the 41-year-old beamed.

“It's brilliant and I’m really happy, I love life and I’ve always loved being around family," he added.

Neil was then asked how fiancée Chyna has adapted to his life on Strictly, as he features each week as part of the show’s dance ensemble.

"When I was on tour with Strictly last time, Chyna would come and visit all the time. She hangs out with the other dancers and just immediately became part of the family, they all love her," he exclaimed.

Neil then went on to tease: "Chyna had never watched Strictly when we met, her family liked it but she wasn't a fan. She will kill me for saying that, but she's definitely coming around now. I'll catch her watching it and sometimes she'll even say if someone danced well, so I know she likes it."

Neil and reality star Chyna first spoke on Instagram in August of last year, following the 24-year-old’s stint in the Love Island villa. After dating for several months, the couple announced in April that they were engaged and expecting a baby.

Yesterday, Neil and Chyna confirmed that their first child had finally arrived. The new parents posted a black-and-white snap of their baby’s feet, with the caption: “Our hearts are so full.”

Neil and Chyna have yet to reveal their child’s name or gender.