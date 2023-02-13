Strictly’s Nadiya & Kai open up about future marriage plans

Strictly Come Dancing couple Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have opened up about their future plans together including their thoughts on marriage and starting a family.

Nadiya and Kai first met on the BBC show back in 2021 and instantly had a connection. Now, while speaking to OK!, the pair have shared an insight into their relationship.

33-year-old Nadiya explained, “Marriage is important to me. One day I would like to be a wife, and extend my family”.

“It’s a future I want, too, absolutely. I would love to be a dad and one day be a husband and have a family”, added 27-year-old Kai.

He continued, “Ultimately, we’re not trying to start a family right now, but we are trying to create that family feeling among us and that’s important”.

The couple then revealed that when they first started dating, it was hard to be in the public eye as Nadiya was dealing with the breakdown of her engagement to her fiancé, footballer Matija Skarabot, who is also dad to her six-year-old daughter, Mila.

Nadiya admitted, “Being in the public eye is tough. But some people can’t be together because there’s actually a war going on so I always say, no matter how difficult things get, there are worse things happening to other people. We’re very lucky to have what we have”.

The professional dancer went on to share an insight into her life as a single mum and shut down rumours that were circulating recently that she and Kai had moved in together.

“I’m a single mum and am very protective over my daughter. Kai and Mila have a beautiful relationship but moving in together, it’s a big step. I’m sure every mum in my position would agree”.

“Being a mother is the best thing ever but it’s tough because I’m a working mum and I’m a single mum. It’s tougher than you can ever imagine, but it’s very rewarding. Mila and I have a beautiful relationship”.

Kai then reflected back to the special moment when the couple first met. “When I first met Nadiya I was instantly attracted to her- I mean, look at her".

"We got on really well then the moment for me was when we first danced together. That’s when we realised that there was something special there”.