Strictly’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy shares sweet surprise after exit

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has revealed a heartwarming surprise following his Strictly departure!

During Sunday night’s show, it was confirmed that the Channel 4 newsreader would be the next celebrity to exit Strictly Come Dancing, after appearing for eight weeks.

Now, as Krishnan prepares to say goodbye to the hit BBC show, he has unveiled a heartwarming tribute to the series – as well as the first thing he chose to do after leaving Strictly.

Credit: Krishnan Guru-Murthy Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account last night, the 53-year-old posted two photos of himself in a guitar shop, as well as a snap with his son Jay – who attended Strictly’s live audience each week to support his father.

“Thanks for all the kind messages. Of course I’m terribly sad to be out and would have absolutely loved to get to Blackpool,” Krishnan began, in reference to the show’s milestone episode next Saturday, which will be broadcast live from Blackpool’s renowned Tower Ballroom.

“But we have to be realistic about the unusually high standard this group has got to. And I’m just the guy off the news who somehow found himself falling in love with doing samba rolls and batucadas,” he teased.

Krishnan then went on to explain how he chose to celebrate his achievement.

“When I started the show I set my sights on a reward so I would always be able to say, ‘That was for Strictly’. It’s an especially nice guitar I’ve wanted for years. Today I took Jay to the shop and walked out with it. And that makes me happy,” he gushed.

“Time to get a band back together perhaps. Or just persuade Lauren to come and sing from time to time,” he joked, referring to his dance partner Lauren Oakley.

Many Strictly viewers have since taken to the comments section of Krishnan’s post to wish him well.

“We all fell in love with you, Krishnan. Enjoy your beautiful new guitar,” one fan praised.

“So very sad to see you go. It’s been a joy watching your Strictly journey,” another replied.