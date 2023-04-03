Strictly’s Katya Jones shares reaction to Neil Jones’ baby news

Katya Jones has broken her silence on her ex-husband Neil Jones’ big news.

Yesterday evening, Strictly Come Dancing fans were taken by surprise when Neil and his partner, former Love Island bombshell Chyna Mills, announced their engagement.

Not only that, but the couple also confirmed to HELLO! that they are also expecting their first child together.

Following on from their huge announcement, Neil’s ex-wife and fellow professional dancer Katya has now shared her feelings on the news. The former couple were previously married for six years, and their split was finalised in 2019.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katya chose to re-share Neil and Chyna’s surprise post.

“So happy for these two!”, the 33-year-old wrote. “@mr_njonesofficial You deserve all the happiness,” Katya added.

During his interview with Chyna, Neil revealed that his proposal plans had been in the works before she fell pregnant.

"I'd already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant,” the 40-year-old explained. “Then we found out and I was like: 'Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together!’”

Chyna also couldn’t hide her delight. "After the baby news, we were on cloud nine – and now this. It still doesn't feel real," the 24-year-old gushed.

The couple first started dating seven months ago, following Chyna’s appearance on last summer’s series of Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell. The reality star is currently 13 weeks pregnant, and the pair are expected to welcome their first child in the autumn.

Alongside Katya, many of Neil’s fellow Strictly stars also took to social media to congratulate the expectant parents on their double news.

“Boom,” wrote Janette Manrara. “Congratulations Daddy Neil”.

“What fabulous news! So happy for you both,” replied Amy Dowden.

“Wooowwww! Congratulations,” added Nikita Kuzmin.

Congratulations to the happy couple!