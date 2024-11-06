Strictly’s JB Gill pays tribute to pro dancer Amy Dowden amid injury

Strictly Come Dancing’s JB Gill has paid an emotional tribute to his former dance partner Amy Dowden.

On Monday, Strictly producers announced that Amy has exited this year’s series, after sustaining a foot injury. The devastating news came after Amy was unable to take part in Strictly last year, due to her treatment for breast cancer.

JLS singer JB Gill, who had been partnered with Amy, will now be dancing with professional dancer Lauren Oakley for the remainder of his time on Strictly.

Now that his partnership with Amy has come to an end, JB has taken the opportunity to share a heartfelt tribute to her.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps of himself with Welsh dancer Amy.

“I just want to say how grateful I am to Amy Dowden for everything she’s done as my partner to date. We were both SO excited to work together when we found out we were going to be partners earlier this year,” JB began.

“We talked and talked and talked in the holding room after we were paired, about life and aspirations and setting the groundwork to our involvement in a fabulous 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing. It was like we’d been friends forever and as a friend, it’s been heartbreaking seeing the wonderful journey we’d begun come to a halt,” he admitted.

Praising Amy’s “fight and determination”, he continued: “You would literally give anything to be on that ballroom floor dancing and I feel truly honoured to have shared it with you for 6 weeks. Thank you for your patience and support through every week.”

JB concluded: “You are one of life’s special people and although our Strictly journey ends here, you will dance again and I know it won’t be the end of our partnership. Our memories and moments will forever be in Strictly history and I have no doubt you’ll be back, stronger and better than ever.”

Amy later thanked the popstar for his comments, as she replied on Instagram: “I’ve been flicking through our pics and vids and memories we will cherish forever and we will dance again, but for now continue, in your words, being ‘dope’ on that dance floor."