Strictly’s Janette Manrara surprised by daughter on 40th birthday

Janette Manrara has been celebrating a milestone birthday!

The former Strictly Come Dancing dancer marked her 40th birthday yesterday.

In honour of the special occasion, Janette was given an surprise live on air. During last night’s episode of Strictly: It Takes Two, which Janette hosts, the birthday girl was treated to an unexpected celebration.

Joined by some of her fellow Strictly stars, the mum-of-one was given a ‘40’ glitterball cake with a fondant figure of herself popping out of the top of it.

"I finally got a glitterball everybody!" Janette joked, referring to the fact that she never got to lift the trophy during her time on the hit BBC show.

Janette’s fellow professional dancer Dianne then went on to gush: “Everybody at Strictly wants to wish you a massive 40th birthday.”

“We love you, and we’re not the only ones. Your family wanted to send you this,” Dianne teased, revealing an extra surprise from Janette’s husband Aljaž Škorjanec and their baby daughter, Lyra.

Janette was then presented with a pre-recorded video of her young family, as they snuggled up together in front of the camera.

"Hello mummy, we want to wish you a happy birthday with lots of love and happiness. We're so proud of you. You're an amazing mum and beautiful wifey,” Aljaž exclaimed, cuddling his four-month-old daughter.

"40 has never looked better – sorry, I shouldn't have said the age – and we can't wait to have you home to give you a cuddle, but go and smash the show and don't forget… keep dancing!" the 33-year-old concluded.

Proud mum Janette looked delighted with the heartwarming message, as she later beamed: “This is the best way to spend my birthday – talking about Strictly and this cake! Thank you everybody!"

After the show, the TV presenter later took to Instagram to reveal a new portrait of the family-of-three, following Lyra's birth in July.

“40 is looking to be the most beautiful year yet,” Janette penned in her caption, adding: “Love you both more than I can ever describe… Counting my blessings.”