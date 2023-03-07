Strictly’s Janette Manrara shares sweet updates on her pregnancy

Janette Manrara has been talking all things pregnancy!

The former Strictly Come Dancing dancer announced on February 19 that she is expecting her first child with her husband Aljaž Škorjanec. The couple shared previously that they had been struggling with fertility and had planned to start IVF treatment when Janette suddenly fell pregnant.

Following their lovely news, Janette has been giving her fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey so far!

Taking to Instagram earlier today, she invited her fans to ask her questions for a special Q&A.

When she was asked how she feels about the prospect of becoming a mum for the first time, the Strictly star replied: “All the emotions… EXCITED, nervous, emotional, but mostly EXCITED”.

Janette then teased her followers with what she is most looking forward to when her little bundle of joy arrives. “All of it really!”, she gushed. “But cannot wait to get to see what their personality will be like! Do they like sports, art, maths, reading?! Cannot wait to find out!”

The It Takes Two presenter then went on to confirm that she has been “feeling great and having a healthy pregnancy so far”, before joking that her biggest pregnancy craving so far has been Nutella.

When answering one of her final questions, Janette revealed if she has a preference for a baby boy or a baby girl. “Not at all! Just a happy, healthy baby,” she beamed in response.

Before embarking on her Q&A session, Janette shared a breathtaking photo of herself and Aljaž performing a dance together during their A Christmas To Remember Tour, which took place towards the end of last year.

“We found out we were pregnant during our Christmas tour, and on the last show, I had tears in my eyes dancing that dance,” Janette penned.

“Aljaž and I shared a moment right before we performed celebrating the 3 of us, on stage, dancing together before anyone else in the world found out our very special little secret. To say it was one of the most special moments of my life, is an understatement,” she wrote emotionally.

We couldn’t be more excited for them!