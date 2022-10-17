Strictly’s Helen Skelton opens up about life as a single mum

Helen Skelton has been getting real and honest!

The Strictly Come Dancing star appeared on ITV's Lorraine earlier today to discuss her time in the competition so far.

As part of her interview, the 39-year-old was asked about how she is finding life as a single mum-of-three, and if she is ever able to balance "me time and work".

"Of course I struggle,” she admitted. “I lump work into 'me time'. Not everyone does Strictly for their work.”

Helen also referenced that there needs to be less judgement towards mothers, and whether or not every aspect in their life is ‘perfect'. “For me, lower the standards. My kids don't always go to school in fully ironed school uniforms sometimes. Delegate!", Helen exclaimed.

Her Strictly dance partner, Gorka Marquez, went on to praise the Countryfile presenter during Saturday’s live show, particularly how she has been coping with different pressures in her life.

“Can I just say something, I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you may not feel like you're beautiful, good enough or anything," Gorka gushed.

“But if you don't believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you,” he insisted, followed by a round of applause from their fellow Strictly stars.

Gorka’s praise of his dance partner comes just a few days after it was revealed that Helen’s ex-husband, Richie Myler, is having a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill. The news comes six months after he and Helen announced their separation.

Richie and Helen shared the news of their split in April of this year, after being married for nine years. Their separation was revealed four months after they welcomed their third child, a daughter named Elsie.

The former couple continue to co-parent baby Elsie, as well as their two sons, seven-year-old Ernie and five-year-old Louis.

Well done to Helen for being so candid about life as a single mum!