Strictly’s Ellie Leach opens up about making her stage debut

Ellie Leach has been opening up about her latest stage project.

The former Coronation Street actress and Strictly Come Dancing star has made her stage debut in Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter.

Leach is playing the character Miss Scarlett in the stage production and celebrated the opening night yesterday.

While sharing an insight into the special occasion, Ellie revealed she had ‘so much fun’ during the performance.

Ellie took to Instagram to tell her 424K followers about her first time acting on a big stage, and admitted ‘everyone keeps reminding her’ that it’s her stage debut.

Posting a video to her Stories while enjoying a cup of coffee, the 22-year-old said, “Morning guys. I’m just having a quick coffee before I go to work”.

“Last night was opening night at Richmond Theatre. It was so much fun. We’ve all worked so hard to put this show together so to finally put it in front of an audience felt amazing”.

“Everyone keeps reminding me that it was my stage debut, I can’t believe it. I loved it”.

Ellie went on to admit, “I think that it was an amazing night and we’re officially open so yeah, the ball’s finally rolling”.

“I had so much fun, so much fun and the cast and the team are all amazing. The audience was amazing”, she added before signing off.

Ahead of last night’s show, Leach revealed her excitement before taking to the stage by unveiling a photo of her and her castmates together.

She admitted, Tonight’s the night! Opening night of @cluedostageplay Can’t wait to perform with this wonderful bunch”.

“Lucky to share the stage with them, even luckier to know them. let’s go Miss Scarlett”.

Ellie joined the cast of Cluedo 2 later than others as Miss Scarlett was originally meant to be played by Corrie’s Helen Flanagan, who later decided to pull out of the show.

When it was announced that Ellie was taking over the role, she explained, “After an incredible year, I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2 to make my stage acting debut and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast”.