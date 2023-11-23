Strictly’s Ellie Leach details confidence journey with Vito

Ellie Leach has opened up about her journey on Strictly Come Dancing so far!

Ellie, who previously played Faye Windass in ITV soap Coronation Street, is currently taking part in this year’s series of the hit BBC show.

After being partnered with professional dancer Vito Coppola for the past few months, Ellie is now one of the bookies’ favourites to win the competition.

However, the 22-year-old has now admitted that she has not always been confident in her abilities on the dancefloor.

In an interview with Closer magazine, Ellie opened up about how co-star Vito has helped her to find her passion for dancing.

“I’m having the best time with Vito. Not only is he teaching me about dance, but he’s teaching me a lot about myself. He is very patient, and he knows that when he pushes me, I can do things. Sometimes I don’t believe in myself, and he believes in me,” she gushed.

Ellie, who is rumoured to be dating Vito but has yet to address the speculation, then went on to add: “I’ve always struggled a little bit with confidence but he is like, ‘You can do this!’ I didn’t know I had that sass. That’s the side I didn’t realise that I had!”

The former soap star later detailed that the pair have been training “really hard”, joking: “Vito’s keeping me snacked up – we always have food on hand."

After previously being described as “finalist material” by head judge Shirley Ballas, Ellie went on to explain how that has affected her training process.

“To hear the finalist word, we were shocked! It’s not something you expect at all. But we’re taking baby steps. It’s day by day, hour by hour. It’s already going so fast, and if you think too much about the next step, you miss what’s happening right now,” she noted.

“Hopefully we’ll progress every week. The main thing is we go out there and enjoy ourselves,” she concluded.