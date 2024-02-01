Strictly’s Dianne Buswell unveils emotional video from dad Mark

Dianne Buswell has shared an emotional video from her father, amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer confirmed back in November that her father Mark had been diagnosed with cancer, and that he would be starting treatment in their native Australia.

Now, as he reaches the halfway point through his treatment, Dianne has shared a tear-jerking video of Mark, that she recorded during her visit back home to Australia for Christmas.

On her Instagram account, the 34-year-old posted the bittersweet clip, which showcases her father sitting in a hospital chair as he undergoes his cancer treatment.

“Hi viewers. I’d like to thank all those who voted for Dianne and Bobby in this year’s final of Strictly Come Dancing,” he expressed, referring to Dianne becoming a runner-up at the end of last year’s series with her celebrity partner, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier.

“Also, I’d like to thank all the people who gave me well-wishes to get well. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Mark added.

In the caption of her post, Dianne went on to detail: “I forgot that when I was home Dad wanted me to film a thank you to all the viewers who supported Bobby and I in the final and throughout the competition and a big thank you from him for all the well wishes he has received.”

Dianne also noted that her father has reached a milestone with his treatment, as she wrote: “Dads half way mark for chemo today, proud of you Dad”.

Many Strictly fans have since taken to the comments section of Dianne’s post to continue to send their well-wishes.

“Sending you all the love and best wishes Mark we’re all here for you every step of the way,” one follower penned.

“Your dad is fab, wishing him all the best xx,” another added.

“Hope all goes well with treatment! Best wishes,” a third fan replied.