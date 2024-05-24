Strictly’s Annabel Croft marks first anniversary of husband’s passing

Annabel Croft has marked the first anniversary of her husband’s passing.

One year ago today (May 24), the Strictly Come Dancing star heartbreakingly lost her husband Mel Coleman.

Mel sadly died at the age of 60, and had been diagnosed with stage three cancer less than four months prior.

The couple had been married for 36 years, and shared three grown-up children together – daughters Amber and Lily, and a son named Charlie.

Now, to mark the first anniversary of Mel’s death, Annabel has chosen to share an emotional dedication to him.

Earlier today, the 57-year-old took to Instagram to post numerous family photos from throughout Mel’s life. The snaps showcase some adorable moments of Mel and Annabel together, as well as a family photo of themselves with their children.

“1 year today,” Annabel penned at the beginning of her caption.

“Miss you so much, thank you to everyone for your love and support,” the former tennis champion added.

Following her moving tribute, many of Annabel’s fellow Strictly alumni have taken the opportunity to send her their condolences.

“Sending lots of love Annabel,” commented Ellie Leach, who won last year’s Strictly series.

“Sending a ton of love xxx,” replied 2021 star Sara Davies.

“Thank you for sharing him with us. As always, lots of love to you and those beautiful young adults of yours,” added Jeff Brazier, the father of last year’s Strictly finalist Bobby Brazier.

In August of last year, just three months after losing her husband, Annabel announced that she would be taking part in Strictly in memory of Mel.

The sports star was paired with professional dancer Johannes Radebe, and narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

During last year’s competition, Annabel chose to dedicate her Couple’s Choice dance to Mel. She danced to Birdy’s song Wings and based her routine on the park bench she used to enjoy with her husband.

“I think this song is definitely a tribute to my husband Mel. It couldn't be anything other than that,” Annabel stated at the time.