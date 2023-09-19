Strictly’s Angela Scanlon hits back at dancing experience claims

Angela Scanlon has addressed claims that she has already trained as a professional dancer.

The TV presenter is one of fifteen contestants joining this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Angela made her pre-recorded Strictly debut on Saturday evening, when she participated in the cast’s first group number. During the launch episode, viewers also discovered that Angela would be partnered up with professional dancer Carlos Gu.

However, ahead of her first live TV dance this Saturday night, the Your Home Made Perfect host has hit back at claims that she will have an advantage due to her previous dancing experience.

In 2001, Angela joined the O'Shea Irish Dance company at the age of 18. As part of the company’s dance troupe, the star performed in competitions.

Later on, Angela was also hired to perform in the stage show Irish Thunder in the United States. In the end, she gave up her dance experience for a career in broadcasting.

Despite her professional experience, the mum-of-two has insisted that she will be starting from scratch with her dance partner Carlos.

“Most people, you grow up in Ireland, you do Irish dancing,” the 39-year-old explained during an interview with MailOnline.

“But I've never done ballroom, I've certainly never done a rumba or any of this style of dancing. You dance on your own and it's very stiff,” Angela detailed.

“So the salsa hips, I don't know how we're going to achieve that. I have to take into consideration my partner's limbs and presence – so we'll see,” she teased.

Speaking about the beauty aspect of her Strictly journey, Angela also gave her thoughts on the use of fake tan, which she hasn’t applied herself in 15 years.

“I did see a little flash earlier on of my legs, and they are see-through, which I'm usually fine with. But they may go tomorrow, 'We need to put a lick of paint on ya,' as I'm very pale,” she joked, adding that she’d like to “stick to tan-less.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One at 6:15pm.