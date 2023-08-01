Strictly’s Amy Dowden shares update on chemotherapy journey

Amy Dowden has shared a health update to her fans.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May and has been undergoing treatment since.

Amy is now starting chemotherapy and has opened up about her health journey in order to help raise awareness and to encourage people to check themselves.

Sharing photos and videos from hospital to her 439K Instagram followers, Amy revealed she is ‘feeling sore’ after she had a port fitted in her arm to aid her chemotherapy treatment.

The 32-year-old explained, “I’ve decided I want to share my chemo journey to help raise awareness, hopefully get others checking and for understanding what we go through”.

“Port fitted! Wasn’t looking forward to it. Wasn’t easy… my veins! Feeling tender, bruised and sore but the port will help massively over the next few weeks snd allow me to dance when I feel well enough”.

The professional dancer closed off by adding, “A port sits under the skin and the tube goes along my vein to the heart giving safe access for chemo ( I believe, I’m no dr!) Rrrrrrright that’s done! Ps don’t swipe to last slide if squeamish!”.

Ahead of having the port fitted, Amy shared a snap of herself in a hospital gown to her Instagram Stories and admitted, “Really not looking forward to this! Another scar this one only inch long but will always remind me and will always be visible”.

After having the procedure done, Dowden thanked her fans for their supportive messages and spoke out about what her body has been through in recent times.

“Thanks for all the comments and messages today! I've sat here tonight and thought wow my body has been through so much in the past 6-7 weeks”, she started.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

“Mastectomy, fertility treatment due to the next few stages, a little crohns flare up and now chemo and hormone treatment. Just shows when you need to be you can be strong, stronger than you think is possible”.

Amy continued, “It's certainly changed my outlook on life and I just need to push through these next few months and I'm determined I will”.

“But has also shown me how lucky I am to have so many loved ones around me and the support from you guys! THANK YOU! It means so much and has helped me these last few weeks more than you will ever know. Now please remember to check yourselves”.