Strictly’s Amy Dowden posts moving reflection amid return to dancing

Amy Dowden has penned an emotional reflection on her dance journey, following her experience with cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer is currently touring across the UK with her fellow pro, Carlos Gu.

The pair have been performing their brand-new show, Reborn, which is partly a celebration of Amy’s return to the dancefloor after undergoing treatment for breast cancer in 2023.

Now, following a successful show in London’s West End last night, Amy has taken the opportunity to reflect on her progress from her initial diagnosis.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post an adorable snap of herself and Carlos grinning after their London show.

“These are the faces of two happy friends who performed their show on a west end stage last night to the most fabulous, busy and supportive audience with the most talented cast!” Amy wrote.

“The love and support we’ve received has just been overwhelming and I can’t thank you all enough. Last night was a special night which will stay in my heart forever!” the Welsh dancer continued.

Amy concluded her emotional tribute by exclaiming: “AMY IS BACK! Forever grateful.”

Many Strictly fans have since been taking to Amy’s comments section to express their own pride at her recovery.

“You are a true inspiration, so great to see you back doing what you love,” one fan gushed.

“So pleased your tour is going well, you look fabulous x,” another responded.

“Amy is well and truly back!!!!!” a third fan replied.

Amy initially returned to the dance floor last September, when she was partnered up on Strictly with JLS singer JB Gill. The TV star had been absent from the show's 2023 series due to her cancer treatment.

Sadly, several weeks into the competition, Amy had to withdraw from Strictly when she sustained a foot injury. Speaking on Instagram about her devastation at the time, she explained: “I know only too well 'this too shall pass' and I'll be soon better and back dancing. Something I've had to get used to in my life.”