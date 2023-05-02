Strictly’s Aljaž Škorjanec gushes over wife Janette’s pregnancy

Aljaž Škorjanec can’t wait to be a dad!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional announced in February that he is expecting his first child with wife Janette Manrara. The parents-to-be already know the gender of their baby, but are waiting until after Janette has given birth to announce.

While on a ‘babymoon’ in his native Slovenia, the 33-year-old opened up to OK! about his little one’s arrival this summer.

“I’ve been ready to be a dad since I was about 20-years-old,” the 33-year-old admitted. “With our careers, it was always going to be completely down to Janette’s timing.”

The dancer then detailed how Janette’s gigs with Morning Live and It Takes Two changed everything. “Our bodies are our tools and I would never put any pressure on her. When she ventured more into the presenting world we were able to fully decide, ‘Right, let’s go for it.’ But then it still took us quite a while,” he explained.

Aljaž and Janette have previously been open about their struggles with infertility. After trying to conceive, the pair were about to start IVF treatment when 39-year-old Janette unexpectedly fell pregnant.

“It’s hard mentally, it’s hard physically. It’s a big test,” Aljaž shared. “The struggles some people go through to fall pregnant – I’m just amazed by women.”

“I’ve found a complete new respect for my beautiful little Janette, who I love more than anything. It’s a little miracle how we got here,” he gushed.

Aljaž, who left Strictly last year, went on to joke that he has been incredibly emotional. “I’m pregnant with her – I cry pretty much every single day!” he teased. “I just watched a couple of videos from Britain’s Got Talent and I was sobbing.”

Lastly, Aljaž shared what he is most looking forward to, ahead of becoming a dad.

“I’m going to be dancing around the house, in the middle of the night, with my baby. I’m so looking forward to it all,” he beamed.

“I want to be there for every feed, every sleep, for every step they make. Being a dad will be the most important job I’ve ever had,” he added.