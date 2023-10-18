Strictly’s Adam Thomas shares update as he suffers from illness

Adam Thomas has shared an update after revealing that he has been struck down with an illness.

The Waterloo Road actor is currently taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, alongside his professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk.

Yesterday, Adam sparked concern amongst his fanbase when he revealed that he was at home suffering from an illness.

“Of all weeks to be poorly!” he penned on Instagram, alongside an image of himself looking unwell in bed.

Credit: Adam Thomas Instagram

Earlier this morning, Adam also posted a snap of coffee and a vitamin drink in his kitchen, with his two children, Teddy (9) and Elsie (5), visible in the background.

“Lots of coffee and Berocca today,” he admitted, alongside a sick emoji.

After receiving well-wishes from his 1M followers, the 35-year-old has now taken the opportunity to update his fans on his condition, as well as how it has affected his Strictly training.

“Yes guys! Thank you for your get well messages, it really means a lot,” he began, in a brief video of himself walking to the dance studio.

“I’m not feeling the best today, a little bit better than I was yesterday. But yeah, the show must go on. It’s Wednesday and I still don’t know my routine. Obviously I missed a day’s training yesterday, I missed work yesterday,” the former Emmerdale actor confessed.

Earlier this week, Strictly producers confirmed that Adam and Luba will be taking to the floor on Saturday night to perform a couple’s choice dance to a Backstreet Boys medley.

Last weekend’s performance was Adam’s most successful one yet, as he danced a Waltz to the track I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers.

After previously confessing that he was most excited to learn the Waltz, Adam and Luba skyrocketed to third place on the Strictly leaderboard, with a score of 32.

Fans will have to wait until this Saturday to see how Adam fares, when Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6:35pm on BBC One.