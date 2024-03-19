Strictly’s Adam Thomas gives health update on arthritis diagnosis

Adam Thomas has shared a new health update, as he continues his journey with arthritis.

In August of last year, the Waterloo Road actor announced that he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, after experiencing pain since January 2023.

At the time, Adam confirmed his diagnosis just two days after he was revealed as a contestant for last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Almost eight months on from announcing his life-changing news, the 35-year-old has now chosen to detail a brief update on his health.

Taking to his Instagram stories earlier today, Adam posted a clip of himself visiting his local GP, taking a ticket to await his appointment.

“My arthritis journey,” he began in his caption, before going on to explain the reason for his visit.

“Being on methotrexate I have to have blood tests every two weeks… I’ve chosen to come off my steroids as I’ve noticed I’ve gained alot of weight whilst being on them and in all honesty I didn’t feel like they were working,” the former Emmerdale star penned.

“So back to normal painkillers for the time being… but we got this,” Adam concluded, adding a thumbs up emoji.

Last week, Adam continued to give his 1M Instagram followers an insight into his arthritis journey.

At the time, the father-of-two posted a clip of his daily medication, alongside a lengthy caption detailing his ongoing healthcare.

“I’m on my 2nd week of methotrexate which is basically a small dose of chemotherapy to reduce the inflammation in my joints… have to say my first week wasn’t so pleasant, struggled a lot with it, but not wanting to give up just yet,” he wrote.

“The methotrexate takes up 8-12 weeks for it to do its job, so in the meantime to help with the pain… I’m taking steroids which are easing the pain a little but it's still there, but it’s bearable… I can walk that's the main thing!” he added.