Strictly unveils Waterloo Road actor & radio presenter as contestants

The newest Strictly Come Dancing contestants have been revealed!

The producers behind the hit BBC show have confirmed that actor Adam Thomas and radio presenter Nikita Kanda will be taking to the dance floor next month.

Adam, who is best known for his roles as Donte Charles in Waterloo Road and Adam Barton in Emmerdale, is the eighth celebrity to be unveiled for Strictly this year.

Meanwhile, Nikita, who takes to the airwaves each week on the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast Show, is the ninth contestant to join the Strictly team.

Taking to social media earlier today, the Strictly team posted brief videos of Adam and Nikita’s official portraits.

“Dance lessons are on the curriculum for Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas he’s ready to be schooled in the world of #Strictly!” they exclaimed in their caption for the 34-year-old.

Later, they penned: “Presenter Nikita Kanda is swapping the @bbcasiannetwork Breakfast Show for #Strictly Saturday nights!”

Many of Strictly’s professional dancers have already taken to social media to express their delight at Adam and Nikita’s recruitment.

“Yes!!!! Excited for this @adamthomas21 can’t wait for all the laughs,” replied Gorka Marquez.

“welcome to the sparkles club,” teased Dianne Buswell.

“Welcome to the family @nikitakanda,” added reigning champion Jowita Przystal, who won Strictly last year with Hamza Yassin.

Adam and Nikita will be joining fellow celebrity contestants such as Love Island alum Zara McDermott, TV presenter Angela Scanlon, DJ Eddie Kadi, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Bad Education actor Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon and Sherlock star Amanda Abbington.

The group of professional dancers was first confirmed in April, with every fan favourite noted to return. However, Welsh dancer Amy Dowden has sadly had to pull out of the competition, after she was recently given two separate cancer diagnoses.

The remaining members of the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity lineup are set to be revealed over the coming days, with the brand-new series expected to launch next month on BBC One.