Strictly stars support Amy Dowden with new docuseries

Strictly Come Dancing stars have been praising Amy Dowden, after it has been confirmed that her docuseries is returning for a second series.

The Welsh professional dancer has announced that Dare To Dance will be returning with four brand-new episodes next month.

The series will showcase Amy mentoring some dancing fans, including a firefighter who has a “secret love of dance”, and a young woman who gave up dancing when she lost her sight.

The docuseries will also feature a glimpse into Amy’s journey with breast cancer, following her diagnosis last year. The star finished eight rounds of chemotherapy treatment in November.

In their official synopsis for Dare To Dance, the BBC explains: “After being diagnosed with cancer days into filming, Amy will also call on the help of her dance family, among them Strictly Pros Dianne Buswell and Graziano Di Prima and ex Strictly finalist, respected dancer and choreographer Oti Mabuse. Viewers can also look forward to a cameo from Wrexham FC co-owner and Welcome To Wrexham star Rob McElhenney.”

Speaking about her docuseries’ return, Amy gushed: “I am so delighted Dare To Dance is back! When I dance, I feel like I can overcome anything. It’s something I want more people to experience, I really believe it can change your life.”

The 33-year-old noted further: “I was never going to let my diagnosis get in the way of what I love most and I am thrilled that my wonderful dance family could step in to ensure my wonderful students blew their family and friends away with their performance.”

Following the series announcement, many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have been congratulating her on her achievement.

“I have the most talented friends! But especially this one, can’t wait to watch,” praised Dianne Buswell.

“She is backkkkkkkkkkk come onnnnnnn,” gushed Nancy Xu.

Dare To Dance will be available to watch on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer from next month.