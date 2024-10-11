Strictly stars praise Oti Mabuse as she launches new career venture

Oti Mabuse is venturing into a new career path!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has had a whirlwind career since leaving the hit BBC show in 2022.

After becoming the first Strictly pro to win two series back-to-back with her celebrity partners, Oti has since become a member of the judging panel on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Now, the South African dancer has chosen to dive into a new career venture that she has never tried before – the world of fiction writing!

Earlier today, Oti took to Instagram to reveal that she will soon be publishing her first-ever book.

The 34-year-old – who welcomed her first child with her husband Marius Iepure in October of last year – posted a video explanation to her fanbase. The brief video also included the cover reveal of her novel.

“I know some of you know that I love reading, but more than that, I love reading a good romance. So, I’ve just gone and written one! It’s so good. It’s funny, it’s spicy, and of course, it’s got dance in it,” she teased.

“I had so much fun with this one, and I really hope that you enjoy reading it, too. Let’s get our book on!” she exclaimed further.

In the caption of her video, Oti then went on to share some more details about her upcoming novel, including the title and release date.

“I’m so excited to finally be able to share the news that I have a novel coming out! This has been a dream of mine! I adore reading fiction romance novels and am thrilled that I’ve been given the opportunity to write my own!!” she penned.

“It’s called Slow Burn and it’s out on the 11th September 2025. It’s going to be spicy, romantic and full of dance,” she gushed, adding that it is “available to pre-order now”.

Following her exciting announcement, many of Oti’s fellow Strictly alumni have been expressing their congratulations.

“Yessss babyyyy,” commented Nancy Xu.

“Amazing,” replied Dianne Buswell.

“Oh Yessss I want to read it, this is very exciting,” added Vito Coppola.