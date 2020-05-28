7 romantic-comedies to watch if you’re down in the dumps

Nothing cheers me up like a good rom-com. They have the power to make everything seem that little bit better and brighter, even in these testing times.

There are hundreds of wonderful films on Netflix, but sometimes scrolling through to find the perfect one can be far too tedious. That’s why I’ve gathered up a list of the best movies to watch when you’re feeling a bit miserable.

Letters To Juliet

By responding to a letter addressed to Shakespeare’s tragic heroine Juliet Capulet, an American woman in Verona, Italy is led in search of romance.

You’ve Got Mail

Superstore magnate Joe and independent shop owner Kathleen fall in love via the Internet– both unaware that he’s trying to put her out of business.

Book Club

When four friends select a steamy romance for their long-running book club, it inspires bold changes in their romantic lives.

The Perfect Man

To boost her single mother’s self-esteem, a teenager invents a secret admirer and borrows her friend’s handsome, disarming uncle to play the suitor.

Someone Great

On the heels of a blindsiding breakup, music journalist Jenny braces for a new beginning– and one last adventure with her closest friends.

The Sun Is Also A Star

Sparks fly between romantic Daniel and science-minded Natasha, high schoolers who have hours to fall in love before she’s forced to leave the country.

Only You

Elena and Jake meet over a disputed taxi one drunken night in Glasgow and fall in love, but their whirlwind romance soon encounters some roadblocks.