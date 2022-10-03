Strictly stars post emotional goodbyes as first contestant leaves

Someone always has to go! The first eliminated contestant from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing was revealed last night, and the stars of the show have been showcasing their heartbreak.

Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams and her partner Kai Widdrington have left the competition, after losing the dreaded ‘dance-off’ to singer Matt Goss. For their final dance, the pair performed a Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine.

Although she was clearly heartbroken to be leaving the competition, Kaye respected the judges’ decision. "It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high-pressured situation that's what happens,” the 59-year-old admitted to host Tess Daly.

Since the announcement of her departure, Kaye has taken to Instagram to speak highly of the show and to say a proper goodbye to her time on Strictly.

“Well it was a much shorter journey than I'd hoped for but a journey all the same!”, she started off her lengthy caption, alongside a video from Sunday night’s results show.

“While right now I'm kicking myself for not having performed as well as I could have, at the same time I do feel proud for having jumped in with two left feet into something a couple of years ago I would have run the other mile from,” Kaye wrote with pride.

Kaye also gave a special shoutout to her dance partner, Kai. “You were an absolute gent the whole way through and made me realise that my two left feet could be turned into dancing ones,” she joked. “I'm just sorry we didn't get to dance together longer.”

In finishing off her caption, Kaye gave a special shoutout to her Strictly co-stars. “And with that to all my amazing fellow Strictly dancers, there's only thing left to say…. Keep Dancing!!!!”

Kaye’s fellow castmates have since taken to her comments section to flood her with love and support, and to express how saddened they are by her departure.

“Kaye it won’t be the same without you, we love you so much!!”, wrote Molly Rainford.

“Kaye, I’m so sad to see you leave. It’s been amazing watching your dancing journey and spending time with you,” commented Ellie Simmonds. “Thank you ever so much for always being there for a chat and for being someone to lean on. I’m going to miss you greatly.”

“We miss you already Kaye!! Lots of love,” penned Fleur East.

The remaining Strictly stars will take to the dancefloor again this Saturday, October 8, on BBC One at 6:30pm.