Strictly star to skip Saturday’s show after positive Covid test

Disaster has struck the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this week!

In a statement released this afternoon, the producers of the hit BBC show announced that one Strictly star will not be taking to the dancefloor this Saturday night.

“Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19,” the Strictly producers revealed.

“As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend”, they continued. “Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

Provided that Kym tests negative for the virus next week, Strictly fans can look forward to her return to the show next Saturday night.

Kym’s professional dance partner, Graziano Di Prima, has not tested positive for Covid. However, further protocols may have to be brought in by Strictly producers if he tests positive for the virus next week.

This setback to their Strictly journey is undoubtedly a disappointment to the pair, especially after the highs they experienced during the Blackpool special last Saturday night. In the infamous ballroom, Kym and Graziano danced a powerful Paso Doble to the song We Found Love by Rihanna and Calvin Harris.

“We are on cloud 9, THANK YOU THANK you so much!!”, Graziano wrote on Instagram on Sunday evening, after being voted through by the public to week 10 of the dancing competition. “We are living a dream with open eyes!!”

“Much love to you all!!”, Graziano continued with gratitude. “keep supporting us please and.. KEEEP DANCING”.

Both Kym and Graziano have yet to make any official comment on her Covid diagnosis. We’re wishing her well, and hoping she will be able to return to the Strictly ballroom next week!