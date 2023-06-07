Strictly star Amy Dowden shares breast cancer treatment update

Amy Dowden has started her treatment for breast cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer announced on May 24 that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Now, two weeks after sharing her news, the 32-year-old has posted an update on social media.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Amy chose to upload a snap of herself sitting up in a hospital bed, raising her two thumbs to the camera.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

“Today is step one to beating you cancer! Time to show you!!!!!” she wrote at the time.

Many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have since taken to her comments section to express their love and support for their friend.

“Sending you all the love today. Us Fletchers are right behind you. X,” wrote McFly singer Tom Fletcher, who was partnered with Amy during Strictly in 2021.

“you got this @amy_dowden,” replied professional dancer Gorka Marquez.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

"Love you, you got this," added pro dancer Karen Hauer.

On May 24, Amy shocked her fans with the news that she had received her cancer diagnosis. The star has previously been incredibly open about her health battles, including her ongoing struggles with Crohn’s disease.

“Hey all, I've got some news which isn't easy to share. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer but I'm determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it,” she had penned at the time. Just one month prior, Amy had been confirmed as part of the line up for this year’s Strictly series.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

In an interview with Hello!, the star went on to detail that she discovered a lump in her right breast in April, the day before she and husband Ben travelled to the Maldives for their belated honeymoon.

“If I can try and turn this negative into a positive, it's going to help me get through this,” Amy stated, expressing her wishes that her diagnosis will raise awareness.